2022 DB Jayden Bellamy breaks down top six, talks upcoming visits
One of the top players in the state of New Jersey for the 2022 class, defensive back Jayden Bellamy, recently trimmed his list of schools down to just six.
The new list consisted of the following schools Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Rutgers.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news