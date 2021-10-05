2022 DB Davison Igbinosun decommits from Rutgers Football

Union High School (NJ) defensive back Davison Igbinosun took to Twitter a few moments ago to announce his decision that he has decommitted from the program and will pursue other options.

The high three-star prospect originally committed to the Scarlet Knights back in early July and seemed excited to join his older brother Desmond Igbinosun, who is a true freshman on the team currently. However that clearly won't be the case anymore as he plans on exploring other options.

