2022 DB Davison Igbinosun decommits from Rutgers Football
Union High School (NJ) defensive back Davison Igbinosun took to Twitter a few moments ago to announce his decision that he has decommitted from the program and will pursue other options.
The high three-star prospect originally committed to the Scarlet Knights back in early July and seemed excited to join his older brother Desmond Igbinosun, who is a true freshman on the team currently. However that clearly won't be the case anymore as he plans on exploring other options.
One program to keep an eye on in Igbinosun's recruitment is Ole Miss, who has a lot of New Jersey connections and were neck and neck with Rutgers up until the very end.
“It was a true race until the very end,” Igbinosun said after he committed to Rutgers back in July. “Coach Partridge and Coach Watson to the very last minute were talking to me. They were telling me to be different and that I can be bigger than New Jersey. A lot of Jersey kids have went down to the SEC and balled out like Minkah [Fitzpatrick]. The visit and community down in Oxford was amazing too. I enjoyed it.”
