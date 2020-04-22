News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-22 02:28:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 ATH Igbinosun breaks down his top six schools, possible decision

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Class of 2021, Union (NJ) athlete Desmond Igbinosun released his top six list of schools earlier this week. The list features Boston College, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse and Temple.

Igbinosun spoke with The Knight Report about the list, how coronavirus is affecting him and when he hopes to make a decision.

“I would say the top thing that stands out about these six schools is the family atmosphere they have,” Igbinosun told TKR. “With everything going on with the coronavirus and everything, I haven’t been able to get to many campuses so for me to feel family oriented values these teams in the recruitment process.”

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}