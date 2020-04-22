Class of 2021, Union (NJ) athlete Desmond Igbinosun released his top six list of schools earlier this week. The list features Boston College, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse and Temple.

Igbinosun spoke with The Knight Report about the list, how coronavirus is affecting him and when he hopes to make a decision.

“I would say the top thing that stands out about these six schools is the family atmosphere they have,” Igbinosun told TKR. “With everything going on with the coronavirus and everything, I haven’t been able to get to many campuses so for me to feel family oriented values these teams in the recruitment process.”

