2021 ATH Igbinosun breaks down his top six schools, possible decision
Class of 2021, Union (NJ) athlete Desmond Igbinosun released his top six list of schools earlier this week. The list features Boston College, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse and Temple.
Igbinosun spoke with The Knight Report about the list, how coronavirus is affecting him and when he hopes to make a decision.
“I would say the top thing that stands out about these six schools is the family atmosphere they have,” Igbinosun told TKR. “With everything going on with the coronavirus and everything, I haven’t been able to get to many campuses so for me to feel family oriented values these teams in the recruitment process.”
FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news