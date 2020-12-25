If you haven't noticed by now, some of the Rutgers Football players have recently been posting highlight tapes from this past season created by the Scarlet Knights media team.

So in order to keep you all in the loop and make it so you guys can see every video, TKR has decided to put them all in one place. You can now check out all the videos below and we will keep updating this link as new ones get put out.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL FEBRUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!