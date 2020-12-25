2020 Rutgers Football Player Highlight Videos
If you haven't noticed by now, some of the Rutgers Football players have recently been posting highlight tapes from this past season created by the Scarlet Knights media team.
So in order to keep you all in the loop and make it so you guys can see every video, TKR has decided to put them all in one place. You can now check out all the videos below and we will keep updating this link as new ones get put out.
FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL FEBRUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
WR BO MELTON
Revenge Tour 21🥷🏾 ... back to the banks 🛡🖤 pic.twitter.com/E5QO1qTK7k— Bo Melton (@getbusy__bo) December 22, 2020
🙇🏿♂️⏳ pic.twitter.com/4DoJ5ZK9GK— IB✌🏿 (@irelandburke_9) December 20, 2020
One last ride #Chopnation Let’s go ‼️ SEE YOU 2021 😎 #CHOP 🪓 pic.twitter.com/iQsdTTow5E— MONEYBAGG JU💰 (@julius_turner50) December 22, 2020
December 16, 2020
2020 been a crazy year...but don’t worry, I see ya next year 😏 #CHOP pic.twitter.com/vfxYUaAOKT— Olakunle Fatukasi (@o_threee) December 20, 2020
Thank you, @therealestbw0🪓 Go eat! #NFLKnights pic.twitter.com/gQ7qbOrcML— Rutgers.Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2020
I really need it.. #Year3 pic.twitter.com/L87MC3Jrep— Christian Izien Jr. (@chriscrafty_) December 22, 2020
A Kid Outta L’Ville Playing With Nothing To Lose & Everything To Prove #4:13 pic.twitter.com/SW5yqZ9OEd— Lawrence Stevens (@imjust_bunz) December 24, 2020
K VALENTINO AMBROSIO
thank you 2020.. 2021 lets get it 🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/pG6sNyc91y— Valentino Ambrosio (@valambrosiooo) December 24, 2020
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board