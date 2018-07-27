2020 New York DB Kane recaps Offseason, Talks Rutgers Football
Blair Academy (NJ) 2020 defensive back Sanoussi Kane has made a name for himself after a busy camp schedule. One of the schools now involved in his recruitment is Rutgers.The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news