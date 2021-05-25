2019 NCAA Champ Anthony Ashnault joins Rutgers Wrestling as assistant coach

The Rutgers wrestling program has made a lot of great additions to the program over the years, but today’s “boom” may be one of the most impactful in recent time. The program announced today that their all-time winningest wrestler and 2019 National Champion, Anthony Ashnault, will be joining the Rutgers wrestling coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Ashnault will be replacing long-time assistant coach, John Leonardis, who recently moved to a new role overseeing the Scarlet Knights Wrestling Club as executive director. Leonardis was the first hire in the Goodale era, and served fourteen years on the Rutgers wrestling staff.

Anthony Ashnault first shocked the Rutgers wrestling community by his commitment to the program during his senior year of high school in 2013. Ashnault chose Rutgers over schools such as Penn State and the University of Michigan, and was arguably the best recruit Goodale secured during his tenure.

Once arriving on the banks, Ashnault wasted no time contributing to the team and putting the program on the map, as he earned All-American honors with an eighth-place finish at the 2015 NCAA tournament. That would be the first of four All-American honors for Ashnault, in addition to three Big Ten titles along the way.

Ashnault’s final, and most notable, podium appearance came at the 2019 NCAA tournament. In his final season, Ashnault defeated Ohio State’s Micah Jordan to win the elusive national title he had been chasing. He, and teammate Nick Suriano, became Rutgers wrestling’s first and second national champions in program history. Ashnault and Suriano’s national titles helped propel Rutgers to their first top ten team finish at the national tournament.

Ashnault’s success has not been solely in scholastic wrestling, he has also made noise on the freestyle circuit. The South Plainfield native won the 2014 University Nationals, is a two-time Pan Am champion, and recently competed in the 2021 Olympic Trials where he defeated former national champion, Nashon Garrett.

The addition of Anthony Ashnault may not come as much of a surprise, but it is a major addition to the Rutgers wrestling coaching staff. Ashnault’s contributions will be felt in the wrestling room as a workout partner and source of knowledge, but he will make a major impact in recruiting.

Donny Pritzlaff has undoubtedly made a huge impression on the program, but as time goes by Pritzlaff’s name becomes a little bit less recognizable to the younger generation. Ashnault sitting in the living rooms of recruits will serve as a relatable and recognizable face to young athletes.

Rutgers wrestling has recently done well in recruiting over the last several seasons, but it is safe to say they will only improve with Ashnault joining the staff. In-turn, Ashnault’s knowledge will take those recruits and elevate them to the next level.

Sure, there are other big names out there that could have filled this role, but Anthony Ashnault was the only choice for the job. He has been the face of Rutgers wrestling for over half of a decade. When people think Rutgers wrestling, they still think Anthony Ashnault. It is only fitting that Ashnault fills this role, and continues to elevate the program that he brought to national prominence.

