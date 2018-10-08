The Rutgers men’s basketball team has nine total freshmen and sophomores on the roster, five juniors, and just one senior.

But even though they are young, the freshmen and sophomores will all play a vital role out on the court for the team this season.

Sophomore Geo Baker is expected to be the starting point guard, sophomore Mamadou Doucoure will be either the starting or No. 2 center, and sophomore Peter Kiss is battling for the starting shooting guard spot. Redshirt freshman forward/center Myles Johnson and true freshmen Caleb McConnell (guard), Montez Mathis (guard), Ron Harper Jr. (forward/guard), and junior Shaq Carter, who is a transfer from junior college, are all fighting for minutes that are up for grabs as well as the Scarlet Knights look to improve in all areas.

"I think they've added what I thought they would add. They're gym rats. They're offensively talented,” head coach Steve Pikiell said. “Ron Harper is getting in shape. He can play multiple positions. He can shoot the ball. Montez can play multiple positions which I like. He's a freak athlete. He can be a great defender he just doesn't know it yet. He can also shoot the ball too. Caleb is a 6-foot-6 point guard who can play multiple positions. He's in the gym a lot too. They've blended in nicely. They ahead offensively than some of the other freshmen that we've had in the program.

"All of the newcomers bring something different and then if you add Peter Kiss and Myles Johnson to the newcomer list, they've been here but are now eligible. Myles can really pass the ball and is a low-post scorer which is what we need. Peter scores in a lot ways. He's got a 40-inch vertical and he's an athlete too. Shaq Carter is a junior. He comes from winning Junior College program. He's 265-pounds. He's got a 37-inch vertical and score around the basket. He plays with a great motor.”

Rutgers has only practiced officially ahead of the 2018-19 season for a couple days now and Pikiell has to adjust his coaching to adapt to the freshmen.

"I think you have to smart too,” Pikiell said. “You have to figure them out a little bit and see what motivates them.”

But the good thing is, Pikiell says the team is very coachable.

“They’re a real coachable group and hard working, Pikeill said. “I love the fact that I slow things down and teach and then crank them back up again in practice. It was hard last year we had a personality where they went 100 miles an hour and when we stopped to teach we couldn’t get him back to 100. This group can do a little of both. I like that a lot. We’re much more competitive and much more athletic. We’re young and that’s exciting.”

Baker started 29 of the 33 games he played in as a true freshman last year and averaged 10.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game and tallied 57 assists and 35 steals and said the freshmen are all working hard to get better.

"A lot of hard work. They remind me a lot of myself from last year,” Baker said. “They're all willing to come in late at night and get shots up. I've seen improvements already. Montez's shot looks amazing. Ron Harper lost weight. Caleb McConnell is going to be really, really good."

Shaquille Doorson, the one senior on the roster and a team captain loves the fact that the young guys actually help him stay focused and upbeat as well.

"It's actually great. They're really energetic. Everyone is always ready to go. It's always good having some new, fresh faces. They're all competitors. They're really focused on getting better. They're in the gym all the time working on their shots and trying to be the best that they can be."

Pikiell enjoys the fact that with the bulk of the team being young, there is room to grow and gel together over the next few years.

"I really do. We have mostly sophomores and freshmen. That's who we are right now with only one senior. I feel really good about these guys learning and getting better. They've been great work wise in the weight room and off the court and I think that's exciting. We're physically bigger and much more athletic than we have been in the past,” Pikiell said.

Baker got to experience the support from the fans the run Rutgers had in the Big Ten Tournament last March. He said he can’t wait play in the real big dance -- the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament -- and believes the newcomers will help the Scarlet Knights get there.

“I like the youth, personally. I just know these guys are young and hungry, which sometimes can be better than being a senior, when you can get tired. I know some of our seniors were getting tired near the end of last season. I think that it’s going to be really good. We have a lot of chemistry, we hang out together way more than we did last year, so in the long run, it’ll be worth it,” Baker said.