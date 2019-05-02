Grad Transfer forward Yeboah ready to lead Rutgers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Earlier today the Rutgers Men’s Basketball team received good news when Stony Brook grad transfer Akwasi Yeboah committed to the Scarlet Knights. We caught up with the newest Scarlet Knight to get ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news