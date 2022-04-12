WR Josh Youngblood making moves in second year with Rutgers Football

“I feel great. It’s a blessing to be healthy,” Youngblood said after practice on Tuesday. “That’s all thanks to the training staff here. They got me right. I’m grateful. It was frustrating because it was a soft tissue injury. At the same time, the receivers crew really supported me the whole time. I love those guys. They were with me when I was down. I feel 110%. This is the best I’ve felt in my college career. I’m strong and I feel good. I’m way faster. I feel great. My legs are stronger.”

Injuries got in the way in the spring in 2021 for Youngblood and it lingered into the season. But now the Tampa, Fla. native is healthy and looking to make an impact.

When Josh Youngblood arrived to the Rutgers football team prior to last season, fans were excited to see the possibilities of him and Aron Cruickshank together at special teams. Youngblood was a the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year as a freshman in 2019 at Kansas State after he returned a nation-leading three kickoff returns for a touchdown.

New wide receivers coach Damiere Shaw praised Youngblood’s ability to remain focused and shake off the injury.

“Josh Youngblood epitomizes what CHOP is -- mental and physical toughness and perseverance. His journey here has not been perfect,” Shaw said. “He’s bounced back and has had a great attitude. He’s been doing a phenomenal job as a leader. I’ve been impressed with him on and off the field.”

Youngblood made a minor impact for the Scarlet Knights last fall (six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown late against Ohio State to go along with seven kick returns for 156 yards), but part of the reason was because of his injury. Youngblood finally got to really show what he’s got in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl when he tallied 135 all-purpose yards with 110 on kickoff returns and 25 yards receiving on two grabs. That lit a fire and provided a glimpse of what’s potentially to come.

"Youngblood, I think about three quarters of the way through the season last year made a really big move," head coach Greg Schiano said earlier this spring. "In the bowl game he was as good as he was all year. He's picked right up. If he can continue to improve this spring, he's got a chance to be a good receiver in the Big Ten.”

“It came from getting more healthy, honestly,” Youngblood told TKR. “The whole time while I was hurt I worked on knowing the playbook and my assignments. I got healthy around Ohio State week. I was able to play faster and play more confidently.”

Known as just a return specialist, Youngblood is continually working on his craft to be a better receiver. He already feels the difference and believes he is a better player now than he ever was.

“I think I’m a completely different player now,” Youngblood said. “Earlier in my college career I was just a return guy and fast guy. Now, coach Shaw is teaching me how to be a true receiver. This is the first time I feel like a receiver. I can go out there and run every single route on the route tree. It’s a good feeling,”

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder has enjoyed being coached by Shaw so far and the two have clicked.

“It’s a blessing. Coach Shaw, he’s really big on details,” Youngblood said. “I just like working with him because he likes to work hard. I like to work hard, too, so when you see your coach have the same work ethic as you, you can just mirror it and be on the same page. I just try to absorb everything. He knows way more than me. I’m listening to everything he says and going day by day.”

The wide receivers room has plenty of new faces this season bidding for playing time with Bo Melton off to the NFL. Youngblood is in the mix.

“It’s great competition,” he said. “Our group's name is the ‘Dog Pound’. Everybody has been balling. I’m exciting to see where this group goes in the next couple of weeks.”

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

