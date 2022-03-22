WR Bo Melton highlights Rutgers Pro Day

Former Rutgers Football wide receiver Bo Melton did his thing at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Then he performed extremely well at the NFL Scouting Combine. Tuesday, Melton competed at the Scarlet Knights' annual Pro Day inside The Bubble. "I'm with the guys. We're all comfortable here and we feel good about ourselves," Melton said. "We're with our family. The vibe was different and you can relax more. It was a good atmosphere." Melton compared the day to game day. "It's like a game, I'd say. I like competing, I like running routes, and doing things in front of coaches," he said. "It was a great experience." After the non-stop training and traveling, Melton is glad Pro Day is now behind him, although he does have trips set up for the New York Giants, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles local pro days in April. "I don't want to say a relief, but I'm happy," Melton said. "Like I said it's been fun, but it's been long from going to Florida to train to coming here. It's a little bit of a relief, but it's been fun and exciting." GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

At the Combine, Melton ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, which was the fifth-fastest among wide outs. He also was third in the 3-cone drill (6.98 seconds), seventh in the vertical jump (38-inches), leapt and 10-feet, 1-inch in the broad jump. Melton improved on his 3-cone drill at Pro Day clocking in at 6.81 seconds. He also did the 20-yard shuttle in 4.10 seconds, second fastest on the day to cornerback Tre Avery. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder also did 18 reps in the bench preps. "I felt like I could have done a faster 3-cone. I wanted to up that time. I didn't do the short shuttle at the Combine, so I wanted to do that here. I feel like I did a really good job. I wanted to show teams I was both fast and quick at the same time. I feel like I did that and I wanted to keep talking to the teams as well." Melton snagged 55 balls for 618 yards in 2021 and totaled a team-high 823 all-purpose yards. He finished his Rutgers in sixth in receptions (164) and 10th with 2,011 yards. The two-time captain played in 56 career games. "Bo can do a lot of things," head coach Greg Schiano said. "When I watch Bo with the ball in his hands he's got running back-type skills but he plays wide out. He's a very good returner as well. He was our best wide out. He's a versatile player and there's no substitute for speed. Either you have it or you don't."