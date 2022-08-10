WR Aron Cruickshank thankful to be back playing after injuries

The Rutgers football team is getting back an explosive playmaker on offense as wide receiver Aron Cruickshank is back practicing in training camp at almost 100%. Cruickshank tore his ACL last November against Wisconsin. "Yeah, it's really big,” head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. “Aron worked himself into being a really good receiver, not only a return man. He had the surgery so we were very concerned. We're not out of the woods yet, but he's making progress and he's taking care of himself and he's healing well, and he's playing. He's not full load yet, but he's close. We just got to keep bringing him along at a steady pace, but he needs to be a good a good player for us for sure.” In 2021, Cruickshank played in seven games with six starts, and was still second on the team in all-purpose yards with 743. He had 316 kickoff return yards, 244 receiving, 153 on punt returns, and 30 rushing with two receiving touchdowns and a punt return for a score.

WR/KR/PR Aron Cruickshank (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Before his ACL injury, Cruickshank missed two games with a shoulder ailment. He hurt his knee his first game back which happened to be against his former team. “To be honest, I just remember catching the ball and I think I was going to score,” Cruickshank said. “All of a sudden I was crying on the sideline. But, I’m past that now. I’ve grown and I’m kind of glad in a way that happened to me because it made me grow as a person and a player. I’m back now and ready to go. It was excruciating pain. It was the first time I got really, really hurt.” Cruickshank is out at practice doing drills and catching passes from the quarterbacks. The recovery process was and still is hard. Cruickshank wants to go, go, go, but Rutgers is holding him back some. “It was hard. It’s still hard on me. It’s not a minor injury. It was a life-changing injury. I’m thankful that I’m back,” he said. “They know I’m a maniac when it comes to practice, so they try to hold me back sometimes. When they let me go full-go, I just attack it.” Cruickshank isn’t wearing a non-contract jersey any more, but he’s not doing everything still. Either way, the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder is glad to be playing football “I feel like I’m working towards it,”” Cruickshank said. “I’m working with the trainers and they have a good plan for me. I am doing well so far. Camp is fun, and I get to play football with my guys again. It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to do that. I feel pretty good. I’m not thinking about it anymore and just playing ball.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RQiBiYXR0bGUgaXMgaW50ZXJlc3RpbmcgYXQgUnV0Z2Vycy4gMyBn dXlzIGluIG1peCAtIEV2YW4gU2ltb24sIE5vYWggVmVkcmFsIGFuZCBHYXZp biBXaW1zYXR0LiAgV2ltc2F0dOKAmXMgdGFsZW50IGlzIHRhbnRhbGl6aW5n IC0gcGVyZmVjdCBiYWxsIGhlcmUgdG8gQXJvbiBDcnVpY2tzaGFuay4gIE1p Z2h0IG5vdCBiZSByZWFkeSB0byBiZSBvcGVuaW5nIGRheSBzdGFydGVyIC0g YnV0IGEgZmFudGFzdGljIGZ1dHVyZSBhaGVhZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vajBENzlTSmd6dCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2owRDc5U0pnenQ8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGF2ZSBSZXZzaW5lIChAQlRORGF2ZVJldnNpbmUp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQlRORGF2ZVJldnNpbmUv c3RhdHVzLzE1NTY2ODA5NTU1MTUwNzY2MTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXVndXN0IDgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==