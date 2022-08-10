WR Aron Cruickshank thankful to be back playing after injuries
The Rutgers football team is getting back an explosive playmaker on offense as wide receiver Aron Cruickshank is back practicing in training camp at almost 100%. Cruickshank tore his ACL last November against Wisconsin.
"Yeah, it's really big,” head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. “Aron worked himself into being a really good receiver, not only a return man. He had the surgery so we were very concerned. We're not out of the woods yet, but he's making progress and he's taking care of himself and he's healing well, and he's playing. He's not full load yet, but he's close. We just got to keep bringing him along at a steady pace, but he needs to be a good a good player for us for sure.”
In 2021, Cruickshank played in seven games with six starts, and was still second on the team in all-purpose yards with 743. He had 316 kickoff return yards, 244 receiving, 153 on punt returns, and 30 rushing with two receiving touchdowns and a punt return for a score.
Before his ACL injury, Cruickshank missed two games with a shoulder ailment. He hurt his knee his first game back which happened to be against his former team.
“To be honest, I just remember catching the ball and I think I was going to score,” Cruickshank said. “All of a sudden I was crying on the sideline. But, I’m past that now. I’ve grown and I’m kind of glad in a way that happened to me because it made me grow as a person and a player. I’m back now and ready to go. It was excruciating pain. It was the first time I got really, really hurt.”
Cruickshank is out at practice doing drills and catching passes from the quarterbacks. The recovery process was and still is hard. Cruickshank wants to go, go, go, but Rutgers is holding him back some.
“It was hard. It’s still hard on me. It’s not a minor injury. It was a life-changing injury. I’m thankful that I’m back,” he said. “They know I’m a maniac when it comes to practice, so they try to hold me back sometimes. When they let me go full-go, I just attack it.”
Cruickshank isn’t wearing a non-contract jersey any more, but he’s not doing everything still. Either way, the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder is glad to be playing football
“I feel like I’m working towards it,”” Cruickshank said. “I’m working with the trainers and they have a good plan for me. I am doing well so far. Camp is fun, and I get to play football with my guys again. It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to do that. I feel pretty good. I’m not thinking about it anymore and just playing ball.”
The Big Ten Special Teams Returner of the Year saw a familiar face join the program at his position in the offseason as Sean Ryan transferred from West Virginia. The two were teammates at Erasmus Hall High School in New York City. Rutgers recently added another former teammate in Jahzion Harris at defensive end, too/
There are now six players from E-Hall at Rutgers.
“It’s pretty cool,” Cruickshank said. “It’s another guy from New York City, my hometown, and my high school. It feels good. It feels like high school, but obviously we’re more mature. We know what we’re fighting for and what we’re playing for now.”
Cruickshank learned under Tiquan Underwood his first two years at Rutgers, but now he is gaining knowledge from new wide receivers coach Damiere Shaw.
“He’s been great,” Cruickshank said. “He’s been attacking this room and we love him. He’s been showing us what we need to work on every day and complimenting us while also being hard on us and being a mentor. He’s doing a great job.”
Rutgers’ first scrimmage of fall camp is scheduled for Saturday.
