Women's Soccer Season Ends with 2-1 Loss to Connecticut in NCAA Tournament

This was not the way the Scarlet Knights envisioned their season ending.

After their stunning upset of USC in the Big Ten semifinal match in which they were down a player and goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer made three consecutive stops in the PK shootout to secure the win for Rutgers, the team appeared to be poised to make a postseason run.

But with a 5-0 blanking against UCLA in the Big Ten Championship game, the Knights were quickly brought back down to earth as they hit the re-set button awaiting the NCAA Tournament.

Former Big East rival Connecticut came into Yurcak Field with a game plan that put the Knights on their heels and kept them running uphill for the duration of the match.

Connecticut jumped out to a 1-0 lead when junior forward Chioma Okafor got free on a breakaway with just Bodmer between her and the Rutgers goal. As Okafor closed in on net Bodmer chose to gamble and challenge the shooter, but Okafor side-stepped her and calmly put the ball into the net for the one-goal lead at 30:11.