Women's Soccer Plays to a 1-1 Draw on Senior Day

Maryland sophomore Lisa McIntyre broke through the Rutgers defense and picked up an errant clearing pass to score the tying goal with less than four minutes left as the Scarlet Knights and Terrapins played to a 1-1 draw in front of a crowd of 1,573 at Yurcak Field.

Coming into today’s contest with Maryland, Rutgers sat in fifth place in the conference standings, just a point behind Michigan State, with the start of the Big Ten Tournament looming on Halloween.

In fact, three of the top six teams in the conference were former Pac-12 clubs, as USC and UCLA held the top two spots, with Washington holding the sixth spot.

By comparison, with an overall record of 4-10-4 and just 1-8-1 in the conference, Maryland occupied the bottom of the Big Ten standings.

One might have expected Rutgers to come out playing inspired soccer, but the first half of the opening period was dominated by the Terrapins, who were out-shooting RU 7-1 in the early going.

But, it was Senior Day, and two Scarlet Knight veterans opened the scoring with a dramatic goal at 23:08 off a free kick.

Riley Tiernan fired a high, arching kick that curled to the right of Maryland goalkeeper Liz Beardsley. Before the ball could bounce on the pitch, Emily Mason cut in on goal, firing the ball into the net to give Rutgers a 1-0 lead.