Women’s Soccer Outworked by Georgetown in Labor Day Loss
Georgetown’s Henley Tippins and Allie Winstanley scored two second half goals less than 90 seconds apart to stake the Hoyas to an insurmountable lead on their way to a victory over the Scarlet Knights, 2-0.
On a hot afternoon before 879 spectators at Yurcak Field, the Scarlet Knights and Georgetown Hoyas slugged it out through a scoreless first half marked by defense, with both teams struggling to find opportunities.
Led by 2022 Big East Defensive Player of the Year Julia Leas, the Hoyas choked off every Scarlet Knight attempt at offense, protecting goalkeeper Allie Auger along the backline.
Neither team registered a shot until former Hoya Gia Vicari broke through against her former mates at 20:49 for Rutgers, while the Hoyas got their first chance at 22:33 when an attempt by Tippins forced RU goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer to make her initial save of the match.
As the contest settled in, the opportunities became more plentiful, with Vicari getting another chance off an excellent feed by Allison Lowrey, but the shot went wide of the Georgetown net at 24:24.
But Georgetown began to get the better of play, and the chances to score began to mount. When Maja Lardner broke in on net, Bodmer cut down the angle and the ball went harmlessly to the outside of the net at 31:12. Less than 90 seconds later, Grace Sherman had the best opportunity of the first half from point-blank range but again it was Bodmer making a circus save, punching the ball over the crossbar to keep the game scoreless.
But things changed in the second half.
After the Hoyas were awarded a corner kick, Tippins sidestepped two RU defenders and surprised Bodmer with a quick shot that deflected off the goalkeeper to give Georgetown a 1-0 lead at 54:47.
Just over a minute later, Erika Harwood was coming down the left flank when she found Winstanley in the front of the net. After settling the pass, the graduate student forward turned and fired it off her left foot, and the shot appeared to freeze Bodmer as it tucked inside the far post to give Georgetown a 2-0 lead at 56:14.
From there, the Hoyas stuck to any Rutgers attacker like Velcro, with a defense that has only surrendered one goal this entire season. Despite several good chances by Vicari and Lowrey in the final four minutes of the second half, the Scarlet Knights could not register a goal, and were blanked by the Hoyas, 2-0.
The Scarlet Knights are next in action on Thursday, Sept. 7 against the Providence Friars. While not a conference opponent nor an intra-state foe, the game holds special significance as it will feature senior goalkeeper Emma Bodmer between the posts, who is the sister of Rutgers goalie Olivia Bodmer. The Friars are 5-0 on the year, and have yet to surrender a goal this season.