Georgetown’s Henley Tippins and Allie Winstanley scored two second half goals less than 90 seconds apart to stake the Hoyas to an insurmountable lead on their way to a victory over the Scarlet Knights, 2-0.

On a hot afternoon before 879 spectators at Yurcak Field, the Scarlet Knights and Georgetown Hoyas slugged it out through a scoreless first half marked by defense, with both teams struggling to find opportunities.

Led by 2022 Big East Defensive Player of the Year Julia Leas, the Hoyas choked off every Scarlet Knight attempt at offense, protecting goalkeeper Allie Auger along the backline.

Neither team registered a shot until former Hoya Gia Vicari broke through against her former mates at 20:49 for Rutgers, while the Hoyas got their first chance at 22:33 when an attempt by Tippins forced RU goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer to make her initial save of the match.

As the contest settled in, the opportunities became more plentiful, with Vicari getting another chance off an excellent feed by Allison Lowrey, but the shot went wide of the Georgetown net at 24:24.

But Georgetown began to get the better of play, and the chances to score began to mount. When Maja Lardner broke in on net, Bodmer cut down the angle and the ball went harmlessly to the outside of the net at 31:12. Less than 90 seconds later, Grace Sherman had the best opportunity of the first half from point-blank range but again it was Bodmer making a circus save, punching the ball over the crossbar to keep the game scoreless.