A second half goal by Caiya Hanks helped the Wake Forest Demon Deacons manage a draw against Rutgers, 1-1, in the Scarlet Knights’ home opener at Yurcak Field.

The Knights came into Sunday’s contest following their season-opening victory over NJIT on Thursday, and looked to move to 2-0 on the young season.

But, the offense struggled during the contest, finding it difficult to get quality shots on Wake’s goalkeeper, Payton Cahill. However, despite being outshot 7-3 in the first half, Rutgers managed to take a lead into the locker room at the end of the first 90 minutes of play.

Allie Post fed redshirt freshman Reilly McGlinn, who streaked in on net and fired a precision shot past Cahill to give the Knights a 1-0 lead at 43:37 into the match, delighting the crowd of 906 spectators.

As Post made a nifty turn-and-feed to McGlinn, the young forward outran two defenders and was unfazed as the goalkeeper challenged her, calmly placing the ball into the net with a precision shot.