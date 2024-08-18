PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GWjBUTlM3NkM0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago other sports Edit

Women’s Soccer Holds on for a Draw in Home Opener

Mark Bator • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@markincapemay
Besides the Knight Report, Mark is a writer with Micromedia Publications/Jersey Shore Online. He currently does freelance work and was formerly with BleacherReport.com and Hat Trick magazine.

A second half goal by Caiya Hanks helped the Wake Forest Demon Deacons manage a draw against Rutgers, 1-1, in the Scarlet Knights’ home opener at Yurcak Field.

The Knights came into Sunday’s contest following their season-opening victory over NJIT on Thursday, and looked to move to 2-0 on the young season.

But, the offense struggled during the contest, finding it difficult to get quality shots on Wake’s goalkeeper, Payton Cahill. However, despite being outshot 7-3 in the first half, Rutgers managed to take a lead into the locker room at the end of the first 90 minutes of play.

Allie Post fed redshirt freshman Reilly McGlinn, who streaked in on net and fired a precision shot past Cahill to give the Knights a 1-0 lead at 43:37 into the match, delighting the crowd of 906 spectators.

As Post made a nifty turn-and-feed to McGlinn, the young forward outran two defenders and was unfazed as the goalkeeper challenged her, calmly placing the ball into the net with a precision shot.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IGZpcnN0IGNvbGxlZ2lhdGUgZ29hbCBmb3IgUmVpbGx5IE1j R2xpbm4g8J+YijxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUlVXU29j Y2VyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSVVdTb2NjZXI8L2E+IGwg8J+O pTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5QbHVzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCaWdUZW5QbHVzPC9hPiA8YnI+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wN1Nic1p0cGVwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v MDdTYnNadHBlcDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIENvbmZlcmVuY2Ug KEBiaWd0ZW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmlndGVu L3N0YXR1cy8xODI1MjM1NzcwOTY3NTA3MTY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==
Advertisement

However, the offensive woes that plagued the Knights in the first half continued in the second, as the Demon Deacons clamped down on defense as they tried to generate offense of their own.

Eventually their hard work paid off, when a long-distance pass from sophomore Sierra Sythe came down in front of the RU goal, forcing Knights’ goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer to make a decision on how to play the ball.

As the ball came down it was headed by forward Hannah Johnson, before Hanks finished the play with a score, drawing the game level, 1-1, at 66:58.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGdyZWF0IGJhbGwgZnJvbSBTaWVycmEgZmluZHMgSGFubmFoIGlu IHRoZSBib3gsIHdobyB0aGVuIGZsaWNrcyBpdCBvbiB0byBDYWl5YSB0byBw dXQgaXQgYXdheSBmb3IgaGVyIGZpcnN0IGdvYWwgb2YgdGhlIHNlYXNvbiEg ICA8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7pCaWcgVGVuIFBsdXMgICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EZWFjcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRGVhY3M8L2E+IPCfk7fwn46pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wUVc4d3Rsb0o2Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vMFFX OHd0bG9KNjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1g1Y2U4akViZGEi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YNWNlOGpFYmRhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdh a2UgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgU29jY2VyIChAV2FrZVdTb2NjZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2FrZVdTb2NjZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjUy NDIyMTM1Nzc4MDE4MDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE4 LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In a near carbon copy of the first half, the Knights were outshot 6-3 in the second half, but were able to escape the match with a 1-1 tie.

The Scarlet Knights will have an entire week to mull this contest over, as they are next back in action on Sunday, August 25 in a road match against UMass. The game is slated for a 1:00 p.m. start at Rudd Field in Amherst, Mass. The Minutewomen opened their season with a 2-0 loss to Syracuse on August 15.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3J1dGdlcnMucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3dvbWVuLXMtc29jY2VyLWhvbGRzLW9uLWZvci1hLWRyYXctaW4t aG9tZS1vcGVuZXIiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw aXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk dDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5j ID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9u IG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24K ICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMi OwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0p KCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZj Nz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnJ1dGdlcnMucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ3 b21lbi1zLXNvY2Nlci1ob2xkcy1vbi1mb3ItYS1kcmF3LWluLWhvbWUtb3Bl bmVyJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNDAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8 L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK