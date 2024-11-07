Women's Soccer Heading to Finals After Upset of USC

Rutgers goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer made three consecutive saves during the penalty kick round as the Scarlet Knights earned a tough victory over the USC Trojans with a 3-0 blanking during the shootout in overtime.

But going in, no one expected this match to be easy.

After all, USC was the top squad in the conference, with an undefeated record against Big Ten opponents.

The high-flying Trojans looked poised to simply crush the Scarlet Knights and sweep them aside on their way to the title match.

While there was plenty of end-to-end action in the first half, defense reigned, as neither club could find the net through the first 45 minutes. The defensive struggle led to a 0-0 tie through the first period as both teams looked to re-set for the second half.

The Trojans, now facing just 45 minutes to dispatch with the feisty club from New Jersey, quickly turned up the heat in the early going of half number two.

Their efforts quickly paid off as senior Simone Jackson took a pass from forward Hannah Griffin and put it past the RU goalkeeper at 46:10 for the 1-0 lead.

Down a goal, the Scarlet Knights soon found themselves down a player when star senior forward Riley Tiernan took a red card for Violent Conduct and was ejected from the match at 48:09.

Trailing on the scoreboard, shorthanded against the top team in the conference, and without their best offensive player, the Scarlet Knights looked finished.

But in the most desperate times true character comes out, and when it mattered most, sophomore Ashley Baran put the team on her shoulders and provided the spark and leadership the Knights needed.

A deep pass by Emily Mason was knocked forward with a header by Sydney Urban, where it found Baran flying toward the USC goal. Seemingly out of position for an attempt, Baran sliced her shot razor thin as the ball slipped past USC goalkeeper Laurence Gladu to tie the game, 1-1, at 51:22.