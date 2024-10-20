Women's Soccer Gets Back in the Win Column with Victory Over Illinois

Riley Tiernan fired a picture-perfect crossing pass to freshman Shaela Bradley, who buried the ball into the back of the net for the deciding goal at 31:02 of the first half, as Rutgers downed the Fighting Illini, 2-1, before a crowd of 1,234 on Sunday afternoon at Yurcak Field.

Coming into the game with a 7-7-2 overall record, the Illini were just 3-5-1 against conference opponents, tied for eleventh place in the Big Ten.

By comparison, with the conference tournament looming in the near future, the Scarlet Knights sat in a tie with Ohio State and Penn State for fifth place, with one game remaining against Maryland.

The main focus for the Rutgers defense was unquestionably Illini junior forward Sarah Foley (9-2-20), who ranked as the sixth leading scorer in the conference, as well as teammate Kennedy Berschel (4-4-12), who ranked nineteenth in the Big Ten.

On the offensive attack, the Scarlet Knights would have to concern themselves with beating sophomore goalkeeper Izzy Lee (1.31 goals-against-average), who was tied for eighth in the conference.

But Rutgers has weapons of their own, and the Scarlet Knights’ leading scorer asserted herself midway through the first period. Tiernan first stole the ball on the right flank, weaved through the Illini defense, and got the goalkeeper to commit before putting her shot in the bottom left of the net at 22:55 to give RU the lead, 1-0.