Rutgers Women’s Soccer Dominates Oregon, records fifth straight shutout

If he was not already an excellent head coach, Mike O’Neill may well have made a terrific chef. Because, as any great chef will tell you, there’s one thing that elevates a good combination of ingredients into a great one.

Seasoning.

After losing a good deal of their offensive production at the conclusion of the 2023 season, O’Neill was forced to play underclassmen in the early games of the 2024 campaign, and goal scoring suffered.

But now, with eight games under their belts, the younger players are beginning to gel. Both the offense, as well as a stingy defense, have put RU into the top 25 in the RPI rating this season.

Against Oregon Thursday night, the Scarlet Knights struck first when the two leading scorers on Rutgers combined for the initial tally of the match. Senior Riley Tiernan launched a feeding pass into the front of the Ducks’ goal, where Allie Post finished the play to give RU the 1-0 lead at 7:34.