One goal is all the 811 fans at the UM Soccer Stadium saw in the match on Thursday night, but it was all that the Scarlet Knights would need as they improved to 4-0 in conference play with a 1-0 shutout against Michigan. The Scarlet Knights traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan looking to collect a Big Ten Conference road victory as they faced off against the Wolverines. Coming into the contest the Scarlet Knights, sporting a 7-1-1 record this season, were looking to take the attack to Michigan, who has been languishing this year with a 2-7-1 record. Defense has been the hallmark of the Scarlet Knights this season, but through the first 45 minutes of the match, it was the sophomore backstop Olivia Bodmer who kept the Wolverines off the board, recording four saves in the half.

At the end of the first half the game remained level at 0-0, with the Wolverines collecting five shots, while the Scarlet Knights were held to just two. But that changed quickly in the second half. RU’s talented sophomore Ashley Baran launched a left-footed rocket from distance into the back of the Michigan net past an outstretched Stephanie Sparkowski, giving the Knights the 1-0 lead just 42 seconds into the second half.

