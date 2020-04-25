Former Rutgers defensive tackle Willington Previlon has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Green Bay Packers. The former two-star prospect out of Orange, New Jersey appeared In 36 games over the past five seasons with the Scarlet Knights, starting 18 of them.

Over that same timespan, Previlon was able to rack up a total of 71 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and three pass deflections. He also was the recipient of both the Homer Hazel award (Team MVP) and David Bender award (Top DL) this past season, along with being voted as All-Big Ten honorable mention per the media.

Stay tuned for more on Previlon, as he has a very good shot to make the team