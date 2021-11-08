Will Rutgers QB Noah Vedral play against Indiana?

"I think Noah's going to progress during the week. If he'll be available, I can't say that for sure," Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano said during his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon. "(Offensive coordinator) Sean (Gleeson) and I, right now, we're in the midst of game planning. We'll make some personnel decisions. I think the calls will kind of get funneled to whoever is that we think will be the starter. But again, there's no science to it because Noah may be fine and, then then I think we had a little broader base plan. Noah really understands the offense by far the best. The experience level drops there."

Will he play this upcoming Saturday on the road at Indiana at noon EST on Big Ten Network? That is unknown at this time as Rutgers truly has quarterback uncertainly for the first time in a while.

For the fourth straight game last weekend, the Rutgers football quarterback was knocked out of a game due to an injury This time, against Wisconsin, it happened in the third quarter and the starter didn't return.

Evan Simon entered the game last time out after Vedral got hurt. He led two drives before Cole Snyder came in and played out the last two possessions for Rutgers.

Snyder has been the first signal caller off the bench in games this season while Simon has been the first out in two. This season, in six total games, Snyder is 18-for-28 for 130 yards and a touchdown with 42 yards rushing. Simon, in four games, is 9-of-13 for 59 yards and an interception with -5 yards on the ground.

Rutgers, should it choose, could also turn to the early enrollee freshman, Gavin Wimsatt. Wimsatt played one snap versus Illinois -- converting a critical fourth-and-5 no less -- and can play in the final three games of the season without burning his redshirt. Schiano said against the Illini that the plan was to first get Wimsatt game action on the road. Rutgers plays in Bloomington in five days.

Johnny Langan is also a potential option, though he's been playing a lot -- and well -- at tight end.

In other injury news, wide receiver/kick returner Aron Cruickshank will be out the rest of the season. Cruickshank, who returned against his former team in Wisconsin after injuring his shoulder a couple of games ago, went down with a nasty knee injury on a kickoff.

"Aron Cruickshank is out for the season. And I really feel bad for him because he came back from a shoulder injury that he sustained and then he got a knee injury injury," Schiano said. "He's such a competitor, such a great representative for us. We will surround him and we'll help him through it and. He'll heal with medicine being as good as it is now. He'll be back. He's gonna have a change in goals right now for a little bit until he gets back to playing."

Cruickshank is one of the most deadly returners in the nation both on punts and kickoffs, and he's been improving as a receiver. This fall, Cruickshank caught 20 passes for 244 yards and two scores and had a punt return touchdown.

Rutgers has had little success with Avery Young, Aaron Young, and Chris Long in his place. Jessie Parson III, who also returned kicks this season, has since entered his name in the transfer portal.

"I'm gonna have to talk with our special team staff," Schiano said. "We've done them all so we can probably use whoever we'd like. Some of that has to do with what scheme you're going to use. So now maybe this guy's the best returner or that guy's the best returner and then sometimes it doesn't matter. You just put the best return or period."

At 4-4 overall, Scarlet Knights have three games remaining to try and at least win two to make a bowl game.

"We have some injuries we're going to have to overcome," Schiano said. "I don't know a lot of the definitive will they play, won't they play. But if they play it will be unlimited practice. So that worries me. I don't care how good a player you are. I know they won't go out there tomorrow and practice which is our padded practice. That's concerning, but that's why you build depth and that's why young guys got to be ready to step up and sometimes they're not young guys. Sometimes they're guys have been here for a little bit and now they get the opportunity."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

