Will Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt redshirt this season?

To play or not to play, that is the question.

Gavin Wimsatt, Rutgers' four-star freshman quarterback, can play in one more game this season and still redshirt.

The Scarlet Knights have for all intents and purposes a big game coming up this Saturday as they face Maryland at SHI Stadium at noon. The winner becomes bowl-eligible as both teams are 5-6 on the year.

Head coach Greg Schiano wouldn't reveal the plan for Wimsatt, who is coming off of playing seven snaps -- his most all year -- versus Penn State.

"I would usually answer that. But then that would be a strategic disadvantage,” Schiano said. “If we are going to redshirt him, he can only play in one more. And hopefully we have two more. I’ll save that for postgame. You’ll probably know the answer by then. And we’ll see, we’ll go on what it is.”