Will Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt redshirt this season?
To play or not to play, that is the question.
Gavin Wimsatt, Rutgers' four-star freshman quarterback, can play in one more game this season and still redshirt.
The Scarlet Knights have for all intents and purposes a big game coming up this Saturday as they face Maryland at SHI Stadium at noon. The winner becomes bowl-eligible as both teams are 5-6 on the year.
Head coach Greg Schiano wouldn't reveal the plan for Wimsatt, who is coming off of playing seven snaps -- his most all year -- versus Penn State.
"I would usually answer that. But then that would be a strategic disadvantage,” Schiano said. “If we are going to redshirt him, he can only play in one more. And hopefully we have two more. I’ll save that for postgame. You’ll probably know the answer by then. And we’ll see, we’ll go on what it is.”
Wimsatt first saw action against Illinois and converted a critical fourth-and-5 pass to a crossing Bo Melton.
Then, against Indiana, he saw a brief five snaps.
This past weekend, Wimsatt played seven snaps, including early the game, going 1-for-4 with an interception. On the season, the Owensboro, KY. native who skipped almost his whole senior high school season has 29 rushing yards and is 2-for-5 passing for 15 yards.
If Wimsatt plays against Maryland and runs makes a bowl, he cannot play in the bowl game if wants the plan is to redshirt him.
If Wimsatt takes snaps on Saturday, and then plays in the bowl game next month, then he will be considered a sophomore in 2022.
If Wimsatt doesn't play versus Maryland, then he can play in the bowl game should Rutgers make one and still preserve his redshirt status for the season.
"Gavin's great. I mean, he knows this is not going to be some easy task. He's learning, he's understanding he's getting some shots, not a bunch, but he's getting a few to get his feet wet and not only to get his feet wet, we think what we're putting him in there to do, it gives us a chance to win the game," Schiano said. "That's why we're doing it."
