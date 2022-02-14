Who's the next Rutgers Football player to win a Super Bowl?

With the Los Angeles Rams winning the most recent Super Bowl this past Sunday, another former Rutgers Football player has claimed a Super Bowl ring as former defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day was part of the victory. Now the real question is, who will be the next Scarlet Knight to win a Super Bowl? It’s almost impossible to predict, but our staff over here at The Knight Report offered our best guesses.

RICHIE’S PICK — DL WILLINGTON PREVILON I’m going with Previlon here as a bit of a wild card pick here. This past season he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad and just a few weeks ago, Previlon was signed by the Bucs to a futures contract, which is basically a guarantee that he at least be in training camp with the team next year. Now the Bucs lost a lot, but rumors are they might add a big name veteran quarterback which will should put them right back into the Super Bowl picture.

CHRIS’ PICK — WR MOHAMED SANU Logan Ryan is my guy, but the New York Giants are still way too far away, so I’ll go with Mo Sanu Sr. if he stays with San Francisco. I actually had the 49ers making the Super Bowl this season (I was close) and I won by other job’s bracket pool, so I know a thing or two about predictions. Anyway, Sanu is depth at this point his career, but the 49ers have a solid defense and an offense that will likely be under Trey Lance this season. San Francisco can run the ball well and could make another deep run next year.