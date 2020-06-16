Every year around this time it seems like sports fans around the world start a crazy debate about which four people would make the Mount Rushmore for some of their favorite sports teams, so The Knight Report decided to jump in on the fun! TKR plans on doing a couple of different Mouth Rushmore's, with one for wrestling, men's basketball and finally one for football. Today we kick it off with wrestling as Lex breaks down which Scarlet Knights wrestlers would be on his Mount Rushmore. FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

ANTHONY PERROTTI THE SKINNY: In 2014, Rutgers wrestling was at a pivotal time in their program. Though they had found success in dual meets, the post-season was not particularly kind to Rutgers. That year, there were several Rutgers wrestlers you would have guessed to be an All-American that season – Anthony Perrotti was not one of them. However, Perrotti’s Cinderella run gave Rutgers their first All-American in 12 years, and got Rutgers over the hump in the national tournament. Perrotti would go on to reach the podium again in 2016, being Rutgers wrestling’s second two-time All-American in program history. Since Perrotti’s first podium appearance, the Scarlet Knights have had at least one All-American in every following season.

NICK SURIANO THE SKINNY: With Anthony Ashnault out for the season with an injury in 2018, Rutgers wrestling was in need on a new hammer to take the reigns that year. Thankfully for Rutgers, Nick Suriano left Penn State to come to “the banks”, making for arguably one of the most shocking transfers of all-time in the sport of wrestling. With one year still remaining, Suriano has cemented himself as one of the best wrestlers in Rutgers wrestling history. Suriano was the national runner-up in 2018, prior to becoming Rutgers wrestling’s first national champion in 2019. If Suriano is back in the Scarlet Knights’ lineup in 2020-21, he will undoubtedly be a front runner to secure the national title again in his senior season.

ANTHONY ASHNAULT THE SKINNY: When Anthony Ashnault committed to Rutgers wrestling in 2013 people thought he was crazy. This was blue-chip athlete being recruited by Penn State and Nebraska, and he has chosen to go to a school that had not had an All-American in 11 years at that time? It was certainly a gamble on AA’s part, but his faith in what was going on at Rutgers made him want to be the driving force of change. Ashnault was not just committed to his personal goals, but to bringing the Rutgers wrestling program to national prominence. It is safe to say that Ashnault did just that. In Ashnault’s four years of competing, he won three Big Ten titles, was a four time NCAA All-American, and a NCAA national champion in 2019. The Ashnault name and Rutgers wrestling will always be synonymous, and as long as Anthony is around the program, he will always be the face of Rutgers wrestling.

