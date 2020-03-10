On Tuesday afternoon the Nebraska Basketball program, who is in desperate need of bodies, announced that two Cornhuskers football players will be joining the basketball team for the Big Ten Tournament. That got us here at The Knight Report thinking – which current Rutgers Football players would be best suited to join the Scarlet Knights hoops team?

VICTOR KONOPKA THE SKINNY: This was the obvious one of the bunch. Konopka actually started out as a basketball recruit during his days at Don Bosco Prep, before he transferred and reclassified to play football at Blair Academy this past year. Konopka spent a couple of years at Bosco, solely as a hoops players, where he earned a scholarship and at one point committed to Army to play division one hoops. He is currently listed at 6-foot-6, 244-pounds and with the Scarlet Knights need for another big man, it would make a ton of sense for him trade in his cleats for basketball sneakers.

BO MELTON THE SKINNY: Melton is a freak athlete, has crazy bounce and not to mention his mother played basketball for the Scarlet Knights, so he also has some type of hoops background. Some of you may have forgot, but Melton also landed a basketball highlight on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays in July of 2017. Now put that all together and add in the fact that he scored in double digits five times his junior year at Cedar Creek and you have a pretty decent hoops player on your hands.