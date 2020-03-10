Which current Rutgers Football players could play for the hoops team?
On Tuesday afternoon the Nebraska Basketball program, who is in desperate need of bodies, announced that two Cornhuskers football players will be joining the basketball team for the Big Ten Tournament.
That got us here at The Knight Report thinking – which current Rutgers Football players would be best suited to join the Scarlet Knights hoops team?
THE SKINNY: This was the obvious one of the bunch. Konopka actually started out as a basketball recruit during his days at Don Bosco Prep, before he transferred and reclassified to play football at Blair Academy this past year. Konopka spent a couple of years at Bosco, solely as a hoops players, where he earned a scholarship and at one point committed to Army to play division one hoops. He is currently listed at 6-foot-6, 244-pounds and with the Scarlet Knights need for another big man, it would make a ton of sense for him trade in his cleats for basketball sneakers.
And he's a football player... 😱 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/yWIk98HEU3— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 31, 2017
THE SKINNY: Melton is a freak athlete, has crazy bounce and not to mention his mother played basketball for the Scarlet Knights, so he also has some type of hoops background. Some of you may have forgot, but Melton also landed a basketball highlight on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays in July of 2017. Now put that all together and add in the fact that he scored in double digits five times his junior year at Cedar Creek and you have a pretty decent hoops player on your hands.
THE SKINNY: Prior to transferring to St. Joe’s Metuchen (NJ) for his sophomore year of high school, Krimin was a mainstay on the hardwood for Cardinal McCarrick High School in South Amboy, NJ. He was the starting big man and averaged 4.5ppg, 3.3rbg, and 0.5bpg as a high school freshman. He also has that Geo Baker clutch gene, as hit a game winner his freshman year against Kennedy High School (seen above). One has to wonder how good Krimin could’ve been had he stuck with basketball instead of football.
Who else do you think could play for the Rutgers Hoops team if they were in need of bodies?
