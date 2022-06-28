 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football Recruiting: Where Rutgers stands in Rivals rankings?
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-28 07:20:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Rutgers Football stands in Rivals rankings after Mascoe commitment

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football has added a new commitment yesterday as class of 2023 three-star defensive back Bo Mascoe has become the 15th member of the Scarlet Knights CHOP23 recruiting class.

With Mascoe now in the fold, where does Rutgers stand in the Rivals team recruiting rankings?

Rutgers moves up to the number 26 overall spot in the Rivals rankings and is also now within striking distance of Ohio State for the sixth spot and could surpass the Buckeyes by landing another commit.

Here's the full top-25 as of Tuesday morning....

1. Ohio State

2. Notre Dame

3. Texas

4. Clemson

5. Texas Tech

6. Cincinnati

7. Baylor

8. Penn State

9. Northwestern

10. Arkansas

11. Georgia

12. Tennessee

13. USC

14. West Virginia

15. Louisville

16. Minnesota

17. Michigan State

18. Iowa

19. Boston College

20. Purdue

21. Wake Forest

22. Colorado

23. Alabama

24. Iowa State

25. Arizona

26. Rutgers

THE B1G RANKINGS....

1. Ohio State

8. Penn State

9. Northwestern

16. Minnesota

17. Michigan State

18. Iowa

20. Purdue

26. Rutgers

30. Illinois

31. Wisconsin

32. Nebraska

44. Michigan

52. Maryland

81. Indiana

CHOP23 CLASS -- POSITION BREAKDOWN...

And here's a look at the position-by-position breakdown of the Scarlet Knights' 2022 class:

Quarterbacks: 0

Running Backs: 0

Wide Receivers: 3 — Dylan Braithwaite, Jesse Ofurie, Vilay Nakkoun Jr.

Tight Ends: 2 — Logan Blake, Dante Barone

Offensive Linemen: 3 — John Stone, Mozell Williams, Dominic Rivera

Defensive Ends: 0

Defensive Tackles: 1 — Jasire Peterson

Linebackers: 2 — Davoun Fuse, Abram Wright

Cornerbacks: 2 — Bo Mascoe, Jason Duclona

Safeties: 1 — Ian Strong

Athletes: 1 — Deondre Johnson

Specialists: 0

{{ article.author_name }}