Where Rutgers Football stands in Rivals rankings after Mascoe commitment
Rutgers Football has added a new commitment yesterday as class of 2023 three-star defensive back Bo Mascoe has become the 15th member of the Scarlet Knights CHOP23 recruiting class.
With Mascoe now in the fold, where does Rutgers stand in the Rivals team recruiting rankings?
Rutgers moves up to the number 26 overall spot in the Rivals rankings and is also now within striking distance of Ohio State for the sixth spot and could surpass the Buckeyes by landing another commit.
Here's the full top-25 as of Tuesday morning....
1. Ohio State
2. Notre Dame
3. Texas
4. Clemson
5. Texas Tech
6. Cincinnati
7. Baylor
8. Penn State
9. Northwestern
10. Arkansas
11. Georgia
12. Tennessee
13. USC
14. West Virginia
15. Louisville
16. Minnesota
17. Michigan State
18. Iowa
19. Boston College
20. Purdue
21. Wake Forest
22. Colorado
23. Alabama
24. Iowa State
25. Arizona
26. Rutgers
THE B1G RANKINGS....
1. Ohio State
8. Penn State
9. Northwestern
16. Minnesota
17. Michigan State
18. Iowa
20. Purdue
26. Rutgers
30. Illinois
31. Wisconsin
32. Nebraska
44. Michigan
52. Maryland
81. Indiana
CHOP23 CLASS -- POSITION BREAKDOWN...
And here's a look at the position-by-position breakdown of the Scarlet Knights' 2022 class:
Quarterbacks: 0
Running Backs: 0
Wide Receivers: 3 — Dylan Braithwaite, Jesse Ofurie, Vilay Nakkoun Jr.
Tight Ends: 2 — Logan Blake, Dante Barone
Offensive Linemen: 3 — John Stone, Mozell Williams, Dominic Rivera
Defensive Ends: 0
Defensive Tackles: 1 — Jasire Peterson
Linebackers: 2 — Davoun Fuse, Abram Wright
Cornerbacks: 2 — Bo Mascoe, Jason Duclona
Safeties: 1 — Ian Strong
Athletes: 1 — Deondre Johnson
Specialists: 0
