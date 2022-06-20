 Where is Ron Harper Jr. projected to go in Thursday's NBA Draft?
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-20 08:49:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
The last Rutgers Scarlet Knight to be selected in the NBA Draft was former center Hamady N'Diaye in 2010 by the Minnesota Timberwolves. His draft rights were moved to the Washington Wizards.

Thursday, Ron Harper Jr. has a chance to break the 12-year drought as many see the 6-foot-5 forward as a potential second round pick. Harper Jr. met with the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz at the NBA Combine, and he's had several other meets and workouts with teams since such as the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Jazz to name a bunch.

Harper Jr. averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, shot 39.8% on 3-pointers and 44% overall from the floor as a senior for Rutgers as it made the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

Harper Jr. made several clutch shots throughout the year, and has trimmed down this offseason.

With that said, let's take a look at a number of mock drafts. The NBA Draft takes place on June 23 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

The highest Harper Jr. went in any mock draft was 39th to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs picked his father, Ron Harper Sr., in the first round in 1986.

NBADraft.net -- 2nd round No. 39 -- Cleveland Cavaliers

Sporting News -- 2nd round No. 55 --- Golden State Warriors

Sportsnaut.com -- 2nd round No. 56 -- Cleveland Cavaliers

Pippen Ain't Easy -- 2nd round No. 57 -- Golden State Warriors

USA Today -- 2nd round No. 57 -- Portland Trail Blazers

MyNBADraft.com -- 2nd round No. 59 -- Portland Trail Blazers

Bleacher Report -- 2nd round No. 60 -- Indiana Pacers

{{ article.author_name }}