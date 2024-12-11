Where does Rutgers Football's salary for DC rank among the Big Ten

Rutgers Football LB Timmy Hinspeter is set to enter the Transfer Portal with the intent to play elsewhere.
Rutgers Football DE Wesley Bailey is set to enter the Transfer Portal with the intent to play elsewhere.
Here's a quick look at the Kansas State Football team ahead of the 2024 Rate Bowl.
Rutgers Women's Basketball opened its Big Ten slate on the road at Wisconsin and fell 66-64 in the final seconds.
Join the TKR pod as they talk about Rutgers Football headed to the Rate Bowl + the latest on the DC search and Portal.
Rutgers Football LB Timmy Hinspeter is set to enter the Transfer Portal with the intent to play elsewhere.
Rutgers Football DE Wesley Bailey is set to enter the Transfer Portal with the intent to play elsewhere.
Here's a quick look at the Kansas State Football team ahead of the 2024 Rate Bowl.