Where do all the NFL Knights players rank in Madden 22?
Just the other day, EA Sports released their annual NFL video game as Madden 22 went live for video game players around the world to download. Now that the game is released, that also means that the player ratings were released as well.
With that being said, we here at The Knight Report decided to do put together a list of every former Rutgers Football player in the game and took a quick glance at their ratings.
RB Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens)
OVERALL RATING: 79
AWR 82 | SPD 88 | ACC 87 | AGI 82 | STR 79
FB Michael Burton (Kansas City Chiefs)
OVERALL RATING: 68
AWR 79 | SPD 80 | ACC 86 | AGI 77 | STR 82
WR Mohamed Sanu (San Francisco 49ers)
OVERALL RATING: 73
AWR 72 | SPD 86 | ACC 88 | AGI 85 | STR 75
TE Tyler Kroft (New York Jets)
OVERALL RATING: 71
AWR 72 | SPD 79 | ACC 85 | AGI 76 | STR 71
DE Kemoko Turay (Indianapolis Colts)
OVERALL RATING: 73
AWR 74 | SPD 84 | ACC 88 | AGI 83 | STR 69
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Rams)
OVERALL RATING: 83
AWR 86 | SPD 73 | ACC 85 | AGI 70 | STR 86
CB Blessuan Austin (New York Jets)
OVERALL RATING: 74
AWR 77 | SPD 90 | ACC 89 | AGI 85 | STR 61
FS Saquan Hampton (New York Jets)
OVERALL RATING: 62
AWR 60 | SPD 87 | ACC 89 | AGI 85 | STR 59
FS Jason McCourty (Miami Dolphins)
OVERALL RATING: 80
AWR 77 | SPD 91 | ACC 92 | AGI 87 | STR 64
FS Devin McCourty (New England Patriots)
OVERALL RATING: 92
AWR 94 | SPD 90 | ACC 91 | AGI 90 | STR 62
FS Logan Ryan (New York Giants)
OVERALL RATING: 83
AWR 85 | SPD 86 | ACC 91 | AGI 89 | STR 60
SS Duron Harmon (Atlanta Falcons)
OVERALL RATING: 79
AWR 90 | SPD 86 | ACC 88 | AGI 82 | STR 65
LS/TE Clark Harris (Cincinnati Bengals)
OVERALL RATING: 44
AWR 67 | SPD 73 | ACC 79 | AGI 68 | STR 74
LS/TE Andrew DePaola (Minnesota Vikings)
OVERALL RATING: 48
AWR 64 | SPD 76 | ACC 81 | AGI 82 | STR 76
NO RANKINGS AVAILABLE.....
WR Andre Patton (Philadelphia Eagles)
DL Michael Dwumfour (New York Jets)
KEY:
AWR - Awareness
SPD - Speed
ACC - Acceleration
AGI - Agility
STR - Strength
--------------------------------------------------------------
