Where do all the NFL Knights players rank in Madden 22?

Just the other day, EA Sports released their annual NFL video game as Madden 22 went live for video game players around the world to download. Now that the game is released, that also means that the player ratings were released as well.

With that being said, we here at The Knight Report decided to do put together a list of every former Rutgers Football player in the game and took a quick glance at their ratings.

GET TKR PREMIUM FOR 80% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR — CLICK HERE