Where did the 2025 Rutgers commits / targets land in the state rankings?
It's officially rankings update week for Rivals and we here at The Knight Report have you covered with all the updates on where Rutgers Football commits and targets appear in the updated rankings.
Today we will take a look at the updated state rankings for each Rutgers Football commit and top target in the 2025 class.
COMMITTED PROSPECTS....
CONNECTICUT
No. 6 WR Jourdin Houston (Previously: No. 6)
FLORIDA
No. 78 QB Sean Ashenfelder (Previously: 78)
GEORGIA
No. 68 DE Chase Linton (Previously: NR)
No. 69 CB Michael Clayton (Previously: NR)
MARYLAND
No. 25 WR Vernon Allen III (Previously: No. 20)
MICHIGAN
No. 13 OT N-Kye Wynn (Previously: NR)
NEW JERSEY
No. 14 ATH Renick Dorilas (Previously: No. 10)
No. 18 ATH Talibi Kaba (Previously: 18)
No. 23 WR Sah'nye Degraffenreidt (Previously: 20)
No. 33 OT Jayden Elijah (Previously: 33)
NORTH CAROLINA
No. 15 ATH Steven Murray (Previously: 12)
No. 25 ILB Isaiah Deloatch (Previously: NR)
TOP TARGETS....
CONNECTICUT
No. 8 CB Charles Bell Jr. (Previously: No. 8)
No. 10 WR Qeanu Johnson (Previously: No. 9)
GEORGIA
No. 67 S Ian Williams (Previously: NR)
No. 83 OLB Jaiden Braker (Previously: NR)
No. 31 DT Elijah Crawford (Previously: NR)
NEW JERSEY
No. 5 APB John Forster (Previously: No. 5)
No. 6 ILB DJ McClary (Previously: No. 4)
No. 7 ILB Kamar Archie (Previously: No. 3)
No. 13 OT Jaelyne Matthews (Previously: No. 6)
No. 17 WR Michael Thomas III (Previously: No 12)
NORTH CAROLINA
No. 16 OLB Taeshawn Alston (Previously: No. 15)
PENNSYLVANIA
No. 5 DT Maxwell Roy (Previously: No. 4)
WASHINGTON DC
No. 1 OG/DT Bryce Jenkins (Previously: No. 1)
No. 3 S Tariq Hayer (Previously: No. 2)
WISCONSIN
No. 10 TE Trent Oiler (Previously: No. 10)
