Where did the 2025 Rutgers commits / targets land in the state rankings?

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

It's officially rankings update week for Rivals and we here at The Knight Report have you covered with all the updates on where Rutgers Football commits and targets appear in the updated rankings.

Today we will take a look at the updated state rankings for each Rutgers Football commit and top target in the 2025 class.

COMMITTED PROSPECTS....

CONNECTICUT

No. 6 WR Jourdin Houston (Previously: No. 6)

FLORIDA

No. 78 QB Sean Ashenfelder (Previously: 78)

GEORGIA

No. 68 DE Chase Linton (Previously: NR)

No. 69 CB Michael Clayton (Previously: NR)

MARYLAND

No. 25 WR Vernon Allen III (Previously: No. 20)

MICHIGAN

No. 13 OT N-Kye Wynn (Previously: NR)

NEW JERSEY

No. 14 ATH Renick Dorilas (Previously: No. 10)

No. 18 ATH Talibi Kaba (Previously: 18)

No. 23 WR Sah'nye Degraffenreidt (Previously: 20)

No. 33 OT Jayden Elijah (Previously: 33)

NORTH CAROLINA

No. 15 ATH Steven Murray (Previously: 12)

No. 25 ILB Isaiah Deloatch (Previously: NR)

TOP TARGETS....

CONNECTICUT

No. 8 CB Charles Bell Jr. (Previously: No. 8)

No. 10 WR Qeanu Johnson (Previously: No. 9)

GEORGIA

No. 67 S Ian Williams (Previously: NR)

No. 83 OLB Jaiden Braker (Previously: NR)

No. 31 DT Elijah Crawford (Previously: NR)

NEW JERSEY

No. 5 APB John Forster (Previously: No. 5)

No. 6 ILB DJ McClary (Previously: No. 4)

No. 7 ILB Kamar Archie (Previously: No. 3)

No. 13 OT Jaelyne Matthews (Previously: No. 6)

No. 17 WR Michael Thomas III (Previously: No 12)

NORTH CAROLINA

No. 16 OLB Taeshawn Alston (Previously: No. 15)

PENNSYLVANIA

No. 5 DT Maxwell Roy (Previously: No. 4)

WASHINGTON DC

No. 1 OG/DT Bryce Jenkins (Previously: No. 1)

No. 3 S Tariq Hayer (Previously: No. 2)

WISCONSIN

No. 10 TE Trent Oiler (Previously: No. 10)

