Where did Rutgers Football commits fall in the new state rankings?

It's officially rankings update week and we here at The Knight Report have you covered with all the updates on where Rutgers Football commits and targets appear in the updated rankings.

Today we will take a look at the updated state rankings for each Rutgers Football commit and top target in the 2023 class.

NEW JERSEY....

No. 1 OL Chase Bisontis (Previously: 1)

No. 10 DT Jasire Peterson (Previously: 9)

No. 15 OL John Stone (Previously: 7)

No. 17 ATH Famah Toure (Previously: Unranked)

No. 23 TE Logan Blake (Previously: Unranked)

No. 29 DE Ted Gregorie (Previously: Unranked)

MARYLAND....

No. 4 OL Tosin Babalade (Previously: 13)

No. 7 DE Dylan Gooden (Previously: 5)

OHIO....

No. 32 OL Dominic Rivera (Previously: 40)

PENNSYLVANIA....

No. 15 OL Austin Ramsey (Previously: 13)

No. 26 ATH (RB) Braeden Wisloski (Previously: Unranked)

No. 29 ATH (LB) Davoun Fuse (Previously: Unranked)

VIRGINIA....

No. 20 DT Rodney Lora (Previously: Unranked)

No. 26 WR Krystian Williams (Previously: Unranked)

