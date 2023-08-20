News More News
Where did Rutgers commits / targets land in the new state rankings?

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

It's officially rankings update week for Rivals and we here at The Knight Report have you covered with all the updates on where Rutgers Football commits and targets appear in the updated rankings.

Today we will take a look at the updated state rankings for each Rutgers Football commit and top target in the 2024 class.

COMMITTED PROSPECTS....

FLORIDA

No. 100 DE Tycoolhill Luman (Previously: No. 93)

GEORGIA

No. 54 S Antonio White (Previously: 52)

MARYLAND

No. 39 TE Matthew Ogunniyi (Previously: 39)

MICHIGAN

No. 16 LB Montele Johnson (Previously: No. 21)

No. 23 TE Monte Keener (Previously: No. 23)

NEW JERSEY

No. 4 S Kaj Sanders (Previously: 4)

No. 10 ATH Gabriel Winowich (Previously: No. 12 in Michigan)

No. 13 QB AJ Surace (Previously: No. 13)

No. 27 OL Kenny Jones (Previously: No. 25)

NEW YORK

No. 1 TE Korey Duff Jr. (Previously: No. 1)

No. 6 DT Aaris Bethea (Previously: 6)

NORTH CAROLINA

No. 32 ATH Noah Shaw (Previously: No. 32)

No. 35 WR Isaiah Crumpler (Previously: No. 35)

No. 38 WR Benjamin Black (Previously: 38)

OHIO

No. 48 DE Elijah King (Previously: Unranked)

WISCONSIN

No. 10 LB Sam Pilof (Previously: Unranked)

TOP TARGETS....

FLORIDA

No. 49 CB Jamari Howard (Previously: 63)

NEW YORK

No. 5 DE Caden Brown (Previously: No. 5)

