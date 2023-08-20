Where did Rutgers commits / targets land in the new state rankings?
It's officially rankings update week for Rivals and we here at The Knight Report have you covered with all the updates on where Rutgers Football commits and targets appear in the updated rankings.
Today we will take a look at the updated state rankings for each Rutgers Football commit and top target in the 2024 class.
COMMITTED PROSPECTS....
FLORIDA
No. 100 DE Tycoolhill Luman (Previously: No. 93)
GEORGIA
No. 54 S Antonio White (Previously: 52)
MARYLAND
No. 39 TE Matthew Ogunniyi (Previously: 39)
MICHIGAN
No. 16 LB Montele Johnson (Previously: No. 21)
No. 23 TE Monte Keener (Previously: No. 23)
NEW JERSEY
No. 4 S Kaj Sanders (Previously: 4)
No. 10 ATH Gabriel Winowich (Previously: No. 12 in Michigan)
No. 13 QB AJ Surace (Previously: No. 13)
No. 27 OL Kenny Jones (Previously: No. 25)
NEW YORK
No. 1 TE Korey Duff Jr. (Previously: No. 1)
No. 6 DT Aaris Bethea (Previously: 6)
NORTH CAROLINA
No. 32 ATH Noah Shaw (Previously: No. 32)
No. 35 WR Isaiah Crumpler (Previously: No. 35)
No. 38 WR Benjamin Black (Previously: 38)
OHIO
No. 48 DE Elijah King (Previously: Unranked)
WISCONSIN
No. 10 LB Sam Pilof (Previously: Unranked)
TOP TARGETS....
FLORIDA
No. 49 CB Jamari Howard (Previously: 63)
NEW YORK
No. 5 DE Caden Brown (Previously: No. 5)

