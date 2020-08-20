Where are they now? Former Rutgers RB Joe Martinek Jr.
Joe Martinek Jr., a Hopatcong, N.J. native, was a running back and fullback for the Rutgers football team from 2007-2011."Jersey Joe" as he was called played in 49 games as a Scarlet Knight, rushin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news