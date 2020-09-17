Pete Tverdov was a two-year starter at defensive tackle during his time on the Rutgers football team from 2005-08 when the program broke a bowl game drought with five in a row under head coach Greg Schiano.

As a Scarlet Knight, he tallied 84 tackles including 23 tackles-for-loss and five sacks. He had four sacks as a senior.

Twelve years later, Tverdov is still as glued in as ever as his younger brother, Mike, is a defensive end on the team.

In a Q&A, the elder Tverdov talked about what he's up to now including his business, his time at Rutgers, and more.