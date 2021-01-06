Former four-star recruit and Boston College/Rutgers running back Jonathan Hilliman joins TKR publisher Richard Schnyderite as the two talking about recruiting, Hilliman's time on the banks, what if Schiano stayed at Rutgers and much more.

