When will all the Rutgers Football commits sign their NLI?
Below is a couple of tweets from some of the current Rutgers Football verbal commits showing when and where they will sign their National Letters of Intent tomorrow.
December 17, 2019
Tomorrow I am making it official🛡⚔️ @RFootball pic.twitter.com/NVUKHbLHuC— Victor Konopka (@iamv15k) December 17, 2019
Going to make it official tomorrow #ChopNation #jerseyjuice ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/PhLBl5uTOI— Bryan Felter (@bfelter1008) December 18, 2019
I will be signing my NLI tomorrow at New Rochelle High School At 3 🛡⚔️— CEDRICE PAILLANT (@kingCeddy914) December 17, 2019
It’s about that time #Chop 🪓 pic.twitter.com/EMEOuEpLgT— Theofficial51_Troy (@theofficial51) December 17, 2019
🚨 TOMORROW: Signing Day for @mikealaimo3, @mack_elijuwan, @max_runyon @tspence29, @ShaneStew2827, @vanover_amin, @LukeWypler & @armanyoung77. Join us after school (2pm) at Inserra Theater to celebrate @bigten, @PatriotLeague & @IvyLeague signees!@VarsityAces @JJ_Conrad pic.twitter.com/d6EESR1VIO— St. Joseph Regional (@SJRHighSchool) December 17, 2019
Very special day tomorrow..Sogning My NLI Tomorrow at Willingboro High school 1:00Pm💯.— Chris Long™️ (@Hunchoboychris) December 17, 2019
Everyone is welcome‼️ #ChopNation🛡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/2VkwHE6bNz— #7golive🎒 (@RobLongerbeam7) December 17, 2019