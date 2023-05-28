What type of player is recent Rutgers offer -- 2025 F Niko Bundalo?
Having rapidly ramped up his stock on the Division-I market during a breakout spring, Class of 2025 Green HS (Ohio) forward Niko Bundalo has been a revelation with his high IQ and versatile all-around package with the Wildcats Selection on the AAU circuit.
The 6-foot-9 lefty has cemented his status as a high major prospect, adding offers from Rutgers, Iowa, Georgetown, Syracuse, and Ohio State all in the month of May.
Playing for a Green High team known for interchangeability, versatility, and depth, Bundalo overcame a slow start this past season, taking game-altering matters into his own hands during the second semester.
He realized his potential and submitted multiple games of 20+ points, helping propel the program to a 17-7 overall record and a Federal League Championship.
Bundalo wound up averaging 12 points and six boards on the 2022-23 campaign.
"At his age, he is just so advanced skill wise," explained Green HS head coach Mark Kinsley.
"He is not just a stand on the block, low block guy or a stand on the perimeter catch and shoot guy. He can put the ball on the floor with his left hand, right hand. One of the really unique attributes to his game is his passing ability."
