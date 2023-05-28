Playing for a Green High team known for interchangeability, versatility, and depth, Bundalo overcame a slow start this past season, taking game-altering matters into his own hands during the second semester.

He realized his potential and submitted multiple games of 20+ points, helping propel the program to a 17-7 overall record and a Federal League Championship.

Bundalo wound up averaging 12 points and six boards on the 2022-23 campaign.

"At his age, he is just so advanced skill wise," explained Green HS head coach Mark Kinsley.

"He is not just a stand on the block, low block guy or a stand on the perimeter catch and shoot guy. He can put the ball on the floor with his left hand, right hand. One of the really unique attributes to his game is his passing ability."