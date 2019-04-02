Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 11:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

What's next for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Wrestling program?

Ojdfao1vhsk7n9hqhdbz
Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net
Lex Knapp • TheKnightReport.net
Wrestling Analyst

The history of the Rutgers wrestling program is well known by this point – at least since Scott Goodale took over as head coach. The program is light years ahead of competing in front of a crowd of...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}