As of this writing, the first and second round of the NCAA Tournament, as well as the play-in games, were supposed to be in the books.

Rutgers, which had not made the “big dance” in 29 years, was expected to land inside the tournament after a 20-11, 11-9 Big Ten regular season. Instead, not only was the Big Ten Tournament cancelled just moments before the Scarlet Knights were set to tip-off against Michigan, the NCAA Tournament was no more later in the day. Head coach Steve Pikiell said his guys were “crushed” and that everybody was disappointed.

But what now?

Well, the new novel coronavirus has put a lot of things in a standstill. There’s uncertainty galore right now, however, one would assume the basketball season for 2020-21 would commence come November.

With that said, let’s take a look at the near future for Rutgers and if an appearance in next year’s NCAA Tournament is in the cards.

