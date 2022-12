As a quick, high engine Class of 2023 point guard, Rutgers commit Jamichael Davis brings a unique blend of creativity, purity of vision as a facilitator, and a three level scoring aptitude.

Davis averaged nearly 30 points at Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe as a junior. A long guard with a tendency to play a bit bigger than he is, Davis averaged nearly 12 rebounds per game as well.

Davis has since transitioned his game to a higher level of play at traditional Georgia power McEachern.