WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on the Illinois offense: “We have a really good Illinois team that is coming to town. Two of their three losses were to top-5 teams, so here we go. I can talk a lot about them offensively. Their quarterback, Altmyer, he's had an incredible year, incredibly accurate, runs their offense to a T, very impressed with him.

Again, it seems like we've had receiver corps after receiver corps. With Bryant and Franklin, those two guys are about -- like I said last week, we played an NFL receiver room. We're playing another NFL receiver room. They do running back by committee. They lost their lead dog, and now they're doing it by committee and they're being effective the way they're doing it.

I think that all goes back to their offensive line. They have got a legitimate offensive line and it allows them to run the football."

Illinois Football HC Bret Bielema on Rutgers: "One thing that really jumps out to me about coaches who perform well over time, especially at places that maybe the talent, it's one thing to be at these places that are blue blood programs. What Greg has done there at Rutgers with 13 bowl games and eight of them have been during his time, it's a credit to his approach to daily diligence."

Illinois DC Aaron Henry on Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai: "Kyle Monangai is a different cat, man. He's really special, so he's obviously going to be a challenge for us with what they ask that young man to do. He does a phenomenal job in their offense and doesn't make any mistakes. He's very, very efficient in the throw game too. When I'm watching him on tape and I can't help but see Kyle Monangai back there in No. 5. The first thing that popped into my mind being from South Florida and Immokalee is Edgerrin James. I see that No. 5 back there, he runs with a forward lean a little bit, he has great contact balance, he's a one-cut guy, he can make anybody miss with the power, the speed and how nimble he is on his feet."