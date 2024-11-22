Rutgers Basketball's Jordan Derkack discusses win over former team

Since the 2024-25 schedule was released for Rutgers Basketball, Jordan Derkack had Nov. 20 circled on his calendar when he would face his former team Merrimack.

“I wanted this day to come and I was dreading it at the same time,” Dercack said. “It was interesting for sure, it was something we knew was going to happen since the summer when our schedule came out. I love those guys, but on the court, we do what we have to do.”

Derkack had a nice personal moment early on when he hit the first field goal of the game, a 3-pointer, and gave a slight nod to his former coach, Joe Gallo. The former Warrior finished the day with seven points, six rebounds, and five assists.

“Gallo’s my guy, he’s been an awesome role model for me and I’m happy to have him in my corner,” Derkack continued. “It was a funny exchange we had because I’ve been on the other side of it where I hit a three and he was happy, but now it was the opposite.”

Derkack transferred to the Scarlet Knights on April 16 after spending two seasons with Merrimack where he averaged 12 points, 4.97 rebounds, 3.34 assists, and 3.16 steals.

Dercack came off a big season where he was named the NEC Player and Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Warriors with 17.7 points per game, six rebounds, and 3.9 assists. He was also selected NEC First Team and achieved a career-high 34 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals against LIU. He was named to the NEC All-Rookie Team his freshman season.

“Pikiell kind of describes me as a Swiss army knife,” Derkack said. “I think I’m more of a molder and can do a lot of things well. I kind of see what the team needs at the moment and just try to get it done. Last year at Merrimack I needed to score for us to win games, but here sometimes I don’t need to score; sometimes I need to grab rebounds and put other guys in good positions. Whatever it takes to win.”

The junior guard detailed his decision to join the Scarlet Knights.

“I knew what I was asking for when I went into the portal,” he said. “I knew I wanted to play at a higher level and had decisions to make when going to teams. Getting to play with these guys, good offensive and defensive players, I found myself fitting in nicely. Coach Pikell gave me the confidence to do that when I came on my visit and told me what it was and didn't lie. If you can get that done in the portal, you know you can get people.”

Derkack is no stranger to the New Jersey basketball landscape considering he graduated from Colonia High School in 2021 and averaged 13.6 points, seven rebounds, 4.8 assists, and two steals his senior season.

“I never thought it would be like this,” Derkack admitted. “When I was growing up I thought I was going to Duke or North Carolina, but when I started to get older I realized ‘nope I’m not doing that.’ All my steps from high school, prep school, Merrimack, to Rutgers all played a factor in my life and how I've gotten better each stop. I’m excited because I think this is the beginning for me and I think I think I can keep going off this.”

The Colonia native explained what it meant to start the season 4-0 in front of his hometown fans at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

“The fans are awesome and I feel like it’s getting better every game,” he said. “The first game you’re getting a feel for it and getting your feet wet, and now fourth game in and 4-0, it’s super exciting.”