{{ timeAgo('2019-05-29 07:59:03 -0500') }} basketball

What happens now for Rutgers men's basketball without F Eugene Omoruyi?

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

A late night Instagram post by Eugene Omoruyi has turned the Rutgers men’s basketball community upside down.In the post, Omoruyi, a rising senior, announced his intentions to leave the team and tra...

