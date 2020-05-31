While centers are unique as they usually just stick to center, other players could work at both tackle and guard and even a little center if need be. In coaches eyes, the more you can do, the better, and that also benefits the player in terms of possibly getting playing time. Aurich said that some players will cross train depending on the fit.

“I would say there's a number of guys who have been working really hard who could possibly fill that spot,” Aurich said. “I think it's premature to even bring up names at this point, but I'm happy with the group of guys that could end up there and kind of how they're progressing at this point.”

Aurich, when asked on Wednesday during a video call, wasn’t ready to name a starter, but said the select few who are working at the position are doing their best given that nobody is out on the field practicing.

On paper, Rutgers will have to replace three starters at center, left guard, and right tackle. Center remains the biggest question mark and that position is important given that the player needs to be smart to help get the protection set up and the fact that he must get off a clean snap to get things rolling.

If Rutgers football is going to have success on offense in 2020, the offensive line will have to show its worth in the trenches. Leading the group now is Andrew Aurich, who has spent three years with head coach Greg Schiano and six years with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson in the past.

“I think that's a case by case basis with guys. Obviously the more you can do, the better,” he said. “So it's definitely something that I think benefits every offensive lineman to be able to play multiple spots. But, certain guys may not be able to handle that and you keep them where they're at. You'd love to cross train them because it just benefits them and it's an opportunity to get on the field faster.”



Gleeson wants to run a fast, no-huddle offense, and that forces the offensive line to get set quickly. In the past, Aurich stated that, just like the defensive line, he’s had his offensive line go in and out. That goes back to being able to play at more than spot and getting on the field.

“I've done that in the past where I've rotated o-linemen,” Aurich said. “As I get to know these guys better and see where we're at and when we're back here at the Hale Center and working together, that's when I can get a better feel for that. But I think it's a powerful thing for guys staying fresh, building depth, all those positives.”

Schiano has mentioned over the last few months that his goal was to get the team bigger, faster, and stronger, and you can see that with the recruits the Scarlet Knights have secured commitments from and that includes the offensive line.

Aurich talked about what kind of offensive linemen he prefers in this offense and what he looks for in prospects.

“Well, obviously there are certain traits that benefit players on the field. The most important thing I'm looking for is guys who work extremely hard, want to be challenged, and guys who will play fast, will operate fast, and will process information fast,” Aurich said. “The last part is my job is to put the system in place in their head so they can process information fast.

“I think recruits come in all shapes and sizes when it comes to the offensive line. Like I said before you're looking for certain traits, physical traits that would lead to them having more success, but what it really comes down to is you got to have guys who are going to work hard, they love football, they want to be challenged, and you think they're going to fit into the team culture.”

