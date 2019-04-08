For the last few seasons, Rutgers football has implemented more of a 3-4 defensive scheme with three down linemen and four linebackers. That fourth linebacker -- the JACK -- is a hybrid position.

In order to play the position, you have to be a jack of all trades, of sorts.

“You’re looking for a guy with defensive end size, linebacker skills, tenacity to rush the passer, length when he drops back in coverage, and instincts to read run or pass,” outside linebackers/specialists coach Vince Okruch said last week. “His job changes and there’s a lot to that position.”

Currently, Rutgers has four main JACKS on the roster in Elorm Lumor, Nihym Anderson, TiJaun Mason, and CJ Onyechi. Brian Ugwu, a 2019 recruit, is also committed to the program.

The hybrid JACK position is unique, and there are only a number of guys in the country who fit the aforementioned descriptions mentioned by Okruch.

So, are they hard to identify and recruit?

“I don’t think it’s hard to identify, there’s just only so many of them,” Okruch said. “When you play an odd front like some other teams, they are all looking for that guy. At the next level, those guys make the big money. Third down they’re rushing the passer, first and second down you’re playing run, and in between they drop in coverage. It’s a fun position, but there’s a lot of variables to it.”

Last season, Lumor was banged up all season, Mason was forced to miss the rest of the year after breaking his leg in the opener, Onyechi was suspended, and Anderson was at a more traditional linebacker spot after transferring in.

Now, the group has more depth and they all have traits and skills that make the unit better as they all complete each other so to speak.

“With four bodies that are going to play, it’s about how does the unit grow not just one guy,” Okruch said. “We have to feed off of each other. Some are a little better at pass rushing, some are better at playing the run, and some are better in coverage. It’s about getting all four ready so they can go in and contribute.

“You guys have watched enough ball. Some of the great teams, why are they so good? It’s because they have depth and don’t have to rely on the same 11 guys every play. We’re trying to build depth for that unit and figure out who is the best at certain skills.”

