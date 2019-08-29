What can Rutgers Football fans expect from McLane Carter
McLane Carter is starting for the Rutgers football team at quarterback in week one.The grad transfer won a two-man race as he beat out Artur Sitkowski for the starting gig by showcasing his ability...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news