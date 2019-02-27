West Essex OL Gashi discusses Rutgers visit, hoping for offer
This past weekend was the Rutgers Football programs annual junior day event. Some of the top prospects from around the state come, try on the uniforms, meet the staff and more. One prospect who was...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news