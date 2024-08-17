PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GWjBUTlM3NkM0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Wesley Bailey eager for senior year, hoping to take next step

Craig Epstein • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@CraigEpstein18

Senior defensive lineman Wesley Bailey enters the season looking to make a statement after starting all 13 games and totaling 27 tackles with 4.5 for loss and four sacks.

"It's been good, I've been out there with the guys working and just trying to get better at football," Bailey said regarding training camp. "The plan is always the plan and we always have one goal and that's just being able to get better. I don't even think about last year, we're just trying to maximize the opportunity that we have and the tools that we have to get better."

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Advertisement

Rutgers will have a mix of new and familiar faces on the defensive line as guys like Aaron Lewis and Kyonte Hamilton return for their senior seasons while Malcolm Ray transfers from Florida State. Bailey explained how the goal remains one thing though: domination.

"The mindset in terms of d-line play is we just want to be able to dominate," he said. "We're not looking at numbers right now, we should be able to beat the man in front of us. If that leads to 40 sacks we get 40 sacks, if it's 10 it's 10, but at the end of the day we're not thinking about that number, we're just thinking about dominating the man in front of us and being able to excel in d-line play."

Bailey also described what Ray brought to the table when he arrived and how he anticipates the Miami Garden native to play a big role in the defense.

"I feel like Malcolm did a really good job increasing the culture we have at Rutgers," he said. "I feel like we've done a really good job embracing that, the d-line always welcomes everyone whole because at the end of the day it's about winning. We understand that Malcolm Ray will help us win in 2024 and that's what we need."

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a season where they ranked 16th nationally in total defense (313.5), its best mark since 2012. So, Bailey explained how they can improve and bring that number down even further in 2024.

"The key thing for sure this past year is the obsession about the ball," he said. "We got a saying here 'the ball is the program,' so I feel like just being more obsessed with strip sacks or having vision on the quarterback. We have a huge assessment as a defense and offense with offense protecting the ball."

He also talked about what he has seen from the offensive side of the ball.

"They've been doing really well this training camp, but there's still room for improvement so they'll be able to excel," Bailey said. "I'm not thinking about the offense though, I'm a defensive player at the end of the day. I trust coach Ciarrocca will be able to get the offense taken care of."

This marks Joe Harasymiak's third season as defensive coordinator, with Bailey being one of the main catalysts all three seasons.

"It's a great system and a defense I've been playing in for a while," Bailey said. "He's a great coach and a wizard and knows what he's talking about."

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3J1dGdlcnMucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3dlc2xleS1iYWlsZXktZWFnZXItZm9yLXNlbmlvci15ZWFyLWhv cGluZy10by10YWtlLW5leHQtc3RlcCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcnV0Z2Vycy5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRndlc2xleS1iYWlsZXktZWFnZXItZm9yLXNlbmlvci15ZWFy LWhvcGluZy10by10YWtlLW5leHQtc3RlcCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTQwJmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==