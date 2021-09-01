Weather Report for Rutgers Football versus Temple

The weather for Thursday night’s season opener between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Temple Owls in Piscataway is appearing to be ideal. After a rainy and soggy Wednesday due to Hurricane Ida making her way through the Mid-Atlantic, Thursday’s forecast should be warm and sunny with a high of 76 on the day with a slight breeze according to Accuweather .

In the evening it will have a chance to get a bit cool but should remain comfortable throughout the game. The low on Thursday night is expected to be about 55. Wind speeds for game time shouldn’t be terrible with expected winds of about 6 mph, gusts will get into the low teens around 13 mph blowing to the northwest.

The weather should have a limited impact on Thursday night’s game, the biggest potential worry being, how soggy will the field be following Wednesday’s rain. For those attending the game, you couldn’t ask for better conditions really for the season opener. The real feel temperature at kickoff will be 67. A sweatshirt or light jacket may be useful for some as the real feel will fall into the low 60s as the game goes on.

Currently, kickoff between Rutgers and Temple is scheduled for 6:31 p.m. at SHI Stadium.