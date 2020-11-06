For the first time this season, Rutgers will be playing under the lights as they travel to Columbus to take on one of the nations true elite programs in Ohio State.

During the day, it will be warm in Columbus in the high 60s to low 70s per Accuweather, that being said by game time the temps will decrease into 50s. Around kickoff, temps should be in the high 50s with a slight wind and no precipitation in the forecast. No precipitation is expected at all on Saturday night in Ohio’s capital, and the wind isn’t expected to get any higher than five miles per hour.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!